Wirecard joins forces with Amadeus IT Group

The agreement will enable Wirecard’s processing services through the Amadeus payment platform, an IT solution that offers payment transaction management for sales performed across all channels.

Amadeus is a provider of advanced technology solutions for the global travel industry. Customer groups include travel providers, travel sellers, and travel. The Amadeus group employs around 12,000 people worldwide, across central sites in Madrid (corporate headquarters), Nice (development) and Erding (operations), as well as 71 local Amadeus Commercial Organizations globally.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

