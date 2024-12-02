Wirecard issues loyalty cards for airberlin flights in Austria

By using the airberlin & NIKI MasterCard, customers can collect one award and status mile for each Euro spent on the credit card. Afterwards, customers can redeem these miles for flights with airberlin and NIKI or for additional rewards, starting with as little as 7,500 award miles.

Wirecard Bank is the issuer of the airberlin & NIKI MasterCard. The card has a range of benefits like insurances, covering travel accident, baggage delay, delayed departure, hospital benefits, medical expenses and travel cancellation coverage. topbonus users will be able to track their expenses using a dedicated webinterface that is integrated by Wirecard and optimized for PC, tablets and smartphones.

Travellers can reach different frequent flyer status such as Classic, Silver, Gold and Platinum, based on collected status miles. Additionally, the topbonus shop offers non-frequent flyers with smaller mile budgets a wide range of rewards. When a customer hits 2,000 miles, a large selection of travel accessories, electronic, sports, leisure items and much more to choose from is available to him/her.