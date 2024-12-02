Wirecard is expanding into Eastern Europe with Checkout Portal

In a first step, the product was launched in Poland, for which Wirecard was able to involve Google’s Premier SMB Partner Verseo.pl. The Wirecard Checkout Portal is a fully automated solution that enables online payment processing for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and marketplaces.

Verseo.pl, the Polish Google AdWords Premier SMB Partner, is Wirecard’s first partner in Eastern Europe and will be responsible for the targeted planning and management of online ad campaigns for ecommerce merchants wishing to benefit from Wirecard’s Checkout Portal for individual payment processing and risk management. Thus, online merchants using the Wirecard Checkout Portal are able to significantly improve brand awareness.

Marcin Misztal, Head of Channel Partnerships Development in CEE at Google Poland: “Eastern Europe is a very promising market for online merchants. Wirecard and our Premier SMB Partner Verseo.pl will offer services to Checkout Portal customers that are tailored to the requirements of their online business. Our local partners support merchants and small companies with their online advertising expertise to ensure successful presence in Google. This represents significant added value.”