Wirecard integrates Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay in the US

The new functionality comes as a response to the growing trend of the digitalization of payments at the point-of-sale (POS). Mobile payments and e-wallets usage is set to grow in the United States and being able to offer these payment methods to customers is very important. The latest integration with three of the biggest mobile wallets in the US, allows clients to offer an extra payment option.

Wirecard has successfully executed similar initiatives internationally with major customers like Orange® and Singtel, mobile wallet providers in France and Singapore, and its own mobile payment solution, boon. The app is based on an automatic app-to-wallet integration using a virtual Mastercard issued by Wirecard Card Solutions and is a fully digitalized mobile payment solution on the European market that is completely independent of any bank.

