Wirecard integrates Alipay at Swarovski Crystal Worlds

The Chinese payment method will be integrated into Swarovski Crystal Worlds’ till systems with the help of Wirecard’s Alipay Barcode Payment technology. As part of the partnership, the digital payments provider will enable acceptance and assume responsibility for fully settling transactions. The integrated technology can be expanded flexibly to be included at further points of sale within other stores – including those abroad.

More than eight million Chinese tourists travel to Europe each year, spending an average of over EUR 3,000 per trip on shopping. Brand awareness is the decisive factor in what Chinese tourists buy. Crystal jewellery and watches are also among their most sought-after items. Retailers offering Alipay via Wirecard report the average transaction volume for individual purchases is approximately EUR 750. The largest single transaction paid for using Alipay via Wirecard to date amounted to around EUR 40,000, according to a company’s statement.

In this context Swarovski can establish itself as an attractive supplier for Chinese consumers. In accepting Alipay payments, Swarovski stands to benefit from the trust of a young, online-savvy and financially strong target group.

