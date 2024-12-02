Wirecard handles payment services for Wizz Air

Regardless of whether a customer hails from Barcelona, London or Warsaw, should they wish to book their flight online at wizzair.com, they have a choice between paying by Visa, MasterCard or Maestro. Wirecard supports payment settlement in nearly 20 currencies.

Over the past twelve years, Wizz Air has become the largest low cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe. With a total of 19.2 million passengers in 2015, the listed airline increased its passenger volume by 22% year on year. Wizz Air currently offers more than 460 routes to 38 countries in Europe and beyond.

The Wirecard Group supports all sales channels with credit card acceptance. Wirecard is a principal member of Visa and MasterCard, as well as having acquiring licence agreements with JCB, American Express, Discover/Diners, UnionPay and UATP.