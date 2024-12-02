Wirecard, Gulf Air to extend collaboration for payment processes

The collaboration between the two companies started in 2006 and ever since the payment provider has handled Gulf Airs entire payment processes and integrated its solutions into the airlines system landscape.

The existing agreement covers processing payments at the point of sale (POS) through to handling e-payments for online bookings. The solution is rounded off by GDS processing (via Billing and Settlement Plan, BSP) in addition to international acquiring services. The two companies started intensifying their partnership on a global basis and will be gradually expanding with additional solutions and products.

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, started its operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. Currently, Gulf Air is a major international carrier serving 42 cities in 25 countries spanning three continents.

