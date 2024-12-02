Wirecard enters deal with Pockit for prepaid cards

The Pockit Prepaid MasterCard allows customers to gain access to a range of service providers and retailers in the UK. Users can make use of their Pockit prepaid card at over 35 million locations and withdraw cash from over 1.9 million cash machines worldwide, wherever the MasterCard acceptance mark appears.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

In recent news, Wirecard has unveiled that is supporting the software manufacturer Lexware, part of the Haufe Group, in the expansion of its lexoffice eco-system with payment and functions on a white label basis.