Wirecard enables Orange to develop mobile wallet for French teens

As part of the partnership, Wirecard will be responsible for all technical and financial processing involved. It will also be heavily integrated in the design of the app and its eventual deployment. The improvements will allow the deployment of a digital wallet on the app. With a parent or guardian’s signature the teen can then use the app to make payments without having to carry around cash or use a card.

Following official approval from the regulatory bodies in France and Europe, Orange has become the majority shareholder in Groupama Banque. It has acquired 65% of the bank’s capital and, as of January 2017, it will be renamed Orange Bank and fall under Orange Group’s Customer Experience and Mobile Banking function, which is led by Marc Rennard, Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

The offer will also be distributed across Groupama Group’s networks from the second half of 2017. In France customers will be able to sign up through a mobile app, via a website or in one of Orange’s 140 accredited stores. Specifically designed for mobile users, it will include current accounts, savings accounts, credit and payments. The aim is to attract more than two million customers in France.