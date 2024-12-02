Wirecard enables Munich Airport to accept WeChat Pay

As a wholly owned retail subsidiary of Flughafen München GmbH, eurotrade operates some 70 shops at Munichs airport. The brand’s portfolio is also targeted towards Chinese customers, who, as a target group, have become increasingly important.

In response to this consumer demand, eurotrade will now accept WeChat Pay after successfully integrating Alipay into its till systems in July 2016.

WeChat Pay has over 600 million active users per month and is part of the Chinese company Tencent, which ranks among the top five internet companies worldwide. WeChat Pay has a market share of almost 40% in terms of payment volume and around 53% for mobile payment transactions in China [in the third quarter 2017, according to iResearch]. With the launch of WeChat Pay, eurotrade Flughafen München Handels-GmbH will appeal to a wide target group.