Wirecard enables frictionless payments for Otelz.com customers

Otelz.com is a booking platform in the Turkish domestic market that offers worldwide travels to its customers. As part of this partnership Wirecard will process all credit card payments via the online platform and acquire the payment process. Thus, both companies enable a smooth customer journey as credit cards are the commonly used payment method in travel bookings.

Otelz.com was launched in 2013 and has more than 5000 accommodation options from luxury hotels to budget hostels in its database and promises its customers a booking opportunity with free-cancellation and no-in advance payment options. In addition, thanks to its advanced searching algorithm, the users can search for an accommodation more than 10000 landmarks, last minute promotions and deals are among the other benefits that Otelz.com offers to its users.