Wirecard enables Alipay payments at Munich Airport

To this end, Wirecard has integrated Alipay Barcode Payment into eurotrade’s central till system.

The Alipay mobile payment by barcode will be possible in all 69 eurotrade shops, at around 160 tills in total, both in the public area and the transfer zones. The technical integration at the POS has been carried out so as to facilitate further developments in the field of alternative payment procedures.

Here is how Alipay Barcode Payment works in retail: A customer wishing to make a contactless payment via their Alipay App simply shows the retailer the barcode on their smartphone screen. The retailer then scans this barcode with their scanner and immediately launches the payment process. Behind the scenes, Wirecard initiates the payment. The customer confirms the purchase by entering their password and subsequently also receives a paper payment receipt. As the acquiring bank, Wirecard bundles all transactions for the respective retailer and processes these together via the collecting model.

Eurotrade, which is a subsidiary of Munich Airport GmbH, is a professional retailer specialising in the operation of airport shops and cooperates with many international brands that have shops at the airport.

Wirecard has been offering the innovative POS payment concept at retailers across Europe through the Alipay App since December 2015. You can read more about the company here.