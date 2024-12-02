Wirecard Checkout Portal to include shipping tool SendCloud

This partnership means that during the set-up of payment options in the Wirecard Checkout Portal, shop operators are able to select the SendCloud premium service, using the shipping tool free of charge.

With SendCloud, online retailers can use several courier services at the same time, create personalised shipping labels and tracking emails,benefiting also from a customised returns portal.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.