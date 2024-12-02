Wirecard buys Visa and MasterCard acquiring business from AirPlus

Until now, AirPlus has predominantly offered service agreements for Visa and MasterCard acquiring under the Acceptance brand. These agreements will be assigned to Wirecard during H1 2015.

This integration will require no extra efforts from the respective clients, which include international airlines. In recent news, Wirecard has launched a software development kit (SDK) for wearable payment solutions.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.