Wirecard brings Alipay to Value Retail

Wirecard customers has shown that offering Alipay as a new payment method via the ready-to-use Scan Alipay app has led to a 40% increase in transactions made by Chinese tourists after one quarter, according to the press release.

The app offers retailers the opportunity to benefit from the advantages of Alipay payment acceptance immediately. A customer making a cashless payment with the app simply needs to show the retailer the barcode on their smartphone display. The retailer then just enters the amount payable into the Scan Alipay app using a mobile device and scans the QR code on the customer’s smartphone. The payment service provider takes over payment acceptance and the transaction processing.

Nearly 8.5 million Chinese tourists travel to Europe every year, spending averagely EUR 3000 for shopping. Luxury goods, such as designer handbags, shoes and apparel are the most in-demand products by Chinese tourists.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.