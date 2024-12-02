Wirecard and Sky expand strategic agreement

This online TV package means that even those without standard Sky subscriptions can now access TV series, films and live sport online.

Wirecard facilitates the payment of two monthly subscription packages, Sky Starter and Sky Film, as well as of the Sky Supersport day ticket, which can be added to either of the other two packages via the integrated Wirecard Checkout Seamless payment solution.

Sky Deutschland is a subscription TV service in Germany and Austria. The company, which is listed on the MDAX, offers subscription television and on-demand services for private and commercial customers.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.