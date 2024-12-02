Wirecard and Rocket Internet enter strategic agreement

Using Wirecard’s global multi-channel platform, Rocket Internet’s online companies will be able to offer international payment acceptance, acquiring and payment processes with the corresponding fraud prevention solutions.

Rocket companies operate in more than 100 countries, with a focus on emerging markets. In September 2014, Rocket Internet revealed plans to build a global ecommerce company by merging 5 of its existing regional retailers.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

