Wirecard and Orange Cash support Apple Pay in France

The Orange Cash app enables contactless mobile payments based on a prepaid account with a digital Visa card. The digital card is issued by Wirecard and will be provisioned through an app-to-wallet interface directly into the wallet app on iOS. To make the process user-friendly and simplified, customers don’t have to scan a plastic card and run through additional verification processes.

High security standards are upheld and the actual card numbers are stored neither on the device or on Apple’s servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on the device. Each transaction is then authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Aside from the ability to now use Apple Pay, Orange Cash also offers one-tap, real-time loyalty and couponing deals from participating retailers via Wirecard’s Card-Linked Offers platform. Apple Pay is available to users of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and later, iPhone SE and Apple Watch.