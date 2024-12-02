Wirecard and MyOrder team up to launch shared wallet named GRPPY

GRPPY is Rabobank latest startup and is using the platform of MyOrder, for which Wirecard already provides the complete wallet infrastructure as a technical service provider. GRPPY is available for download in all app stores in the Netherlands.

The GRPPY app helps people share expenses in a convenient mobile way. People can for example collect money and keep a shared balance for buying tickets for festivals or can share the tab for an evening out.

All of this can now be done by creating a group, invite the group members to join and deposit money via iDEAL. One person within the group can spend the money on behalf of the members. Top-ups and spendings can be traced by all group members.

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels.

MyOrder is a bank-independent platform for mobile services, loyalty and payments MyOrder was founded in 2008. It was acquired by Rabobank in 2012.

