Wirecard and Cuscal announce Australian market cooperation

Cuscal, established in 1992, provides payment services to more than 100 banks, mutual sector organisations, airlines and other organisations in Australia. Cuscal processes around 14% of EFT transactions in Australia as well as managing one third of Australia’s ATMs and over 5.5 million debit, credit and prepaid cards.

Cuscal’s clients include the majority of Australias credit unions as well as some Australian banks and the domestic operations of foreign banks. Wirecard’s acquiring and issuing platform represents the result of almost two decades of international payments experience, supporting all debit and credit card schemes on an integrated transaction platform. Wirecard’s solution is based on a modular architecture and is supporting developments in card and mobile payments