Wirecard, AEVI ink strategic deal

As part of this collaboration, Wirecard will implement AEVIs payment terminal Albert and support this in the form of payment and acquiring services.

Albert is a multifunctional payment tablet based on the Android platform, which features an integrated card reader and receipt printer, as well as a module to encrypt touchscreen PIN entry. The device can handle all common physical and digital card payments in accordance with PCI standards. This includes chip-and-pin, swipe and sign as well as contactless payments using near field communication technology.

The state-of-the-art interactive terminal features Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, 3G and Wi-Fi. Businesses in all industries, including retail, gastronomy and the hotel industry, will be able to download the pre-installed B2B apps in the new AEVI marketplace.

In addition to payment acceptance at the POS, retailers can also use the app to centralise their back office processes, run their loyalty programmes and handle multichannel stock management.

