Wirecard acquires Citi Prepaid Card Services to expand on US market

The closing is expected as early as the Q4 of 2016. The customer portfolio of the acquired business consists of telecommunication service providers, health sciences companies, global IT and electronics manufacturers, internet and consumer goods corporations as well as public sector clients.

The portfolio is largely comprised of incentive and compensation cards as well as corporate disbursement programmes. The acquired prepaid card business will benefit from integrating with Wirecard’s existing global payments platform to expand the features and functionality currently available to their clients around the world.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.