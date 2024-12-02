Wind River Financial and Planet Payment enter strategic alliance

The partnership will offer Shop in Your Currency, a multi-currency solution for e-tailers from Planet Payment, a provider of international and multi-currency payment processing services, to Wind River Financial’s portfolio of online merchants.

Shop in Your Currency allows online merchants to expand into foreign markets, by offering their international customers the ability to view pricing and pay in their own currency.

According to eMarketer, global ecommerce sales are expected to hit USD 1.5 trillion in 2014. For the first time, Asia-Pacific consumers are expected to spend more on ecommerce purchases than online shoppers in North America. Ecommerce sales in Japan, Mexico, Brazil, India, Italy and Canada are also anticipated to drive future ecommerce sales worldwide, making the expansion into new regions with globally customized pricing crucial for e-tailers in the US.

Wind River Financial is provides payment acceptance and processing solutions to businesses here in Wisconsin and around the country.

Planet Payment is a provider of international payment processing and multi-currency processing services. The company’s point-of-sale and ecommerce services help merchants sell goods and services to consumers, and together with the ATM services are integrated within the payment card transaction flow, enabling acquiring customers, their merchants and consumers to shop, pay, transact and reconcile payment transactions in multiple currencies, geographies and channels.