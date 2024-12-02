Wincor Nixdorfs ProFlex4 ATM software stresses omnichannel customer experience

The omnichannel solution is open to multivendor operation. Banks can use it to add new offers to their ATMs themselves and design individual user interfaces. They can also turn to Wincor Nixdorfs Software and Professional Services for development and integration.

Whether they use smartphones, tablet computers or automated teller machines (ATMs), consumers expect up-to-date user interfaces. With ProFlex4, banks can offer their customers an omnichannel experience. They can also map a variety of offers on their ATMs and self-service terminals for customers. The new software enables the production of individual user interfaces for ATMs, cash recycling systems, deposit systems and kiosk terminals from different manufacturers on the basis of the latest browser technologies.

Service concepts such as cash withdrawals using a smartphone instead of a bank card, or personalized user interfaces are implemented in ProFlex4. Some banks have already installed service concepts that allow Smartphones to communicate with ATMs using an app, with authorization via NFC or a barcode. This new user concept enables banks to position themselves as financial service providers and allows consumers to make withdrawals faster.

ProFlex4 provides customers with ATM user interface customisation according to their personal preferences: the touch display of the ATM will allow the user to change the size, color and layout of the functional elements on the screen. Customers who often deposit checks, for instance, can use touch and swipe to set up the menu for this function on their personal start screens, allowing them to move directly to this preferred transaction.

The basis for the coexistence of traditional functions and switch-independent business services is the open, internet-based software architecture of ProFlex4. It enables both independence from screen or download limitations and the use of additional services and functions, while also reducing the bank’s network costs.

ProFlex4 tooling allows the introduction of services and functions, such as bill-paying or check deposit. As these tools ensure the integrity of individual changes, less software testing is needed. Standard transactions like cash withdrawals can be handled, as in the past, using the familiar NDC or DDC host protocols while new functions are processed via web services, for example with Wincor Nixdorfs ProClassic/Enterprise server.