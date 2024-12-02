Wincor Nixdorf, Mahindra partner for NFC, QR code ATM transactions

With this new solution, consumers using mobile wallets powered by Mahindra Comviva’s mobiquity wallet will be able to withdraw cash and top up their mobile wallets at the ATM by scanning or presenting a QR code or use their NFC-enabled mobile device.

Wincor Nixdorf offers an extensive server/client-based solution for the self-service channel with a vendor-neutral, open interface, the Open Wallet Interface. Mahindra Comviva supports Wincor Nixdorf’s open wallet interface in order to enable mobile wallet users to make withdrawals and deposits at ATMs with their mobile phone.

Users can steer their own ATM transactions via mobiquity wallet from Mahindra Comviva, which meet NFC (HCE) and QR code standards.