Wincor Nixdorf launches cashless payment transactions solution in Germany

Wincor Nixdorf is managing a project in the oil companys service station network that has the goal of standardising its payment systems. Key to the project is its recently approved hardware and software solution, which connects card terminals at the service stations directly with a central server at Wincor Nixdorf, the Aevi Pay platform, where the data is processed and forwarded to various card acquirers.

This will eliminate the current need for each service station to operate its own server. Wincor Nixdorf will connect 15,000 card terminals at the multis service stations to its Aevi platform. Certification of the solution took place according to the rules of the Open Standards for Cards (OSCar) standardization initiative.

