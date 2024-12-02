Wincor Nixdorf launches BEETLE mPOS Solution

The BEETLE mobile POS solution integrates a card acceptance technology that supports both magnetic strip and chip and pin transactions.

The BEETLE mobile POS solution includes functionalities such as mobile payments, customer information on the shop floor, or admin tasks such as stock taking or inventory ordering.

The tablet runs on both Windows and Android platforms and can be used as mobile payment and customer service station and as a functioning fixed POS device in conjunction with traditional third party devices such as cash drawer and scanning modules.