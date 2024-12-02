WildWorks extends Animal Jam to more global players with Worldpay

Animal Jam, developed and owned by WildWorks, and associated with the licensed marks of National Geographic, is currently the largest online social network for children in the world. WildWorks has turned to Worldpay to help build on this international expansion.

With a user base that has reached over 35 million people globally and continues to grow, and plans for further expansion, the developer needed a more sustainable and proven approach to processing payments and managing fraud for players of all ages, in all markets.

WildWorks chose Worldpay to consolidate its acquiring operations as it was a global provider offering the full range of online payments and risk management services the company needed. Working with Worldpay, WildWorks has been able to streamline its operations and is now able to manage fraud, domestic payments, multi-currency international payments, and alternative payments through a single connection.

Additionally WildWorks is using Worldpay’s global presence to lower its cost of processing international payments and increase transaction success rates. Worldpay has also provided WildWorks with greater visibility and control over its payments acceptance to support its continued growth by processing payments separately for its European and North American customers.

Worldpay has also helped WildWorks to better manage fraud, reducing the incidence of denied transactions without compromising the developer’s risk exposure. Worldpay’s RiskGuardian tool has been developed specifically to address the needs of gaming developers, and in this case has been tuned specifically to WildWorks’ target audience and their preferred payment methods.