Wiggle, Ogone team up for online payment solution

Ogone’s online payment solution for Wiggle includes customised individual country pages displaying popular payment options specific to that country, as well as local languages and currencies.

Ogone, an Ingenico company, is a global online PSP. More than 50,000 businesses in over 70 countries worldwide use Ogone to manage their online and mobile payments, help prevent fraud and drive their business.

In January 2014, Ogone has launched a chip and PIN mobile payment solution dubbed ‘Ogone mPOS’ in the Netherlands.