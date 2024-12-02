Where would ecommerce be without payments?

With UK online retail sales set to reach GBP 52.25 billion in 2015, getting payments right is essential to multichannel retail strategies and putting the commerce in ecommerce.

With chargebacks, fines, cyber security and PCI compliance all real life issues for a merchant of any size, the Digital Payments Village feature of the IRX will showcase businesses that are part of the payments scene. Whether big or small, any merchant that takes payment of any kind has a myriad of payment related pains to push through in order to survive.

According to Mark Pigou, the founder of Internet Retailing, the payments village will draw out the variety and commercial relevance of a broad path of new and enhanced areas, showing how even the most mature elements the multichannel landscape can offer new opportunities to grow business’ scale and profitability.

Speakers include Don Bush, VP Marketing, Kount, who will be speaking on ‘Fraud in the Mobile Channel and How to Avoid It’ as well as an opening keynote from Lysa Hardy, Chief Marketing Officer, NBTY Europe, who will be sharing her expertise on ‘Turning Mobile into Money – key challenges and best practices’.