Wheatland FCU selects XP2 from Fiserv for account processing

A Fiserv client for over 25 years, Wheatland FCU has selected the XP2 account processing platform via ASP, Virtual Branch for online banking and loan origination, Mobiliti for mobile banking, Nautilus for enterprise content management and solutions for ATM and debit processing. The credit union will continue to use the Wisdom accounting suite and ConvergeIT for interactive voice response.

In recent news, Fiserv has unveiled that Thailand-based commercial financial institution Bangkok Bank has upgraded its mobile banking, alerting and payments platform to Mobiliti Edge from Fiserv.