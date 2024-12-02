WhatsApp UPI payments option spotted in beta

According to a blog website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp was finally giving shape to its plans towards bank-to-bank transfer using the UPI system.

In the new version 2.17.295 through the Google Play Beta Programme, it says: WhatsApp Payments: the immediate bank-to-bank transfer with UPI.

The official WhatsApp Payments section for Android is still under development. In order to use WhatsApp Payments, you will have to accept the WhatsApp Payments and Bank Terms and Privacy Policy, the blog added.

Launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), UPI facilitates the instant fund transfer between two bank accounts on the mobile platform. With over 200 million monthly active users (MAUs), WhatsApp has been in the news for working towards a UPI-based interface in its platform.

According to media reports, WhatsApp is already in talks with the NPCI and a few banks to facilitate financial transactions via UPI.

Some mobile messaging platforms like WeChat and Hike Messenger already support UPI-based payment services.