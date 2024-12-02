Weve partners with Proxama for Pouch

Proxama’s TapPoint platform will form the technology foundation for Pouch, Weve’s Alpha loyalty service, enabling in-app engagement and loyalty on smartphones at POS in retail stores.

Weve’s Pouch will be rolled out in a phased approach across Android and iOS.

The content displayed in Pouch will be relevant to the consumer, responding to their interests and recent activity.

Proxama’s TapPoint platform uses a combination of NFC, QR codes, Bluetooth Beacon and other proximity marketing technologies which will provide relevant content for the consumer, based on their interests and recent activity.

In recent news, Proxama has delivered a near field communication (NFC) functionality for UK-based retailer Argos.