Weve partners MasterCard for NFC payments in the UK

Under the terms of the agreement, MasterCard is set to provide technology and integration services to banks and financial institutions intending to provide mobile payments at point-of-sale (POS) via Weve to Vodafone, O2 and EE customers.

Weve provides products and services to its customers, including location based messaging, app discovery messaging, targeted push SMS and video messaging. Many additional products are in development and include areas such as display advertising, wallet services focused on loyalty, vouchers, payments and data analysis.

In recent news, Weve, a joint venture between the UK mobile network operators (MNOs) EE, Telefonica UK (O2) and Vodafone, has integrated the latter into its mobile advertising and commerce platform.