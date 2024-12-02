Westpac trials HCE mobile payments

The trial is planned to carry on three months and use Carta Worldwide HCE technology, which enables credit and debit card details to be stored in a remote and hosted ‘cloud’ environment, accessible from Android smartphones.

Customers are required to download a digital wallet app and register their card details. After that, customers will be able to use Near Field Communication enabled Android handsets to make payments at any contactless terminal.

The solution is expected to be available to customers early next year.

The trial is with 40 selected Westpac staff and customers across the country.