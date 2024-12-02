Westpac trials Google Glass and iBeacon

Westpac is currently testing a version of the St. George MoneyMeter app on both smart watches and Google Glass (for the St. George brand) and the branch and ATM locator on smart watches for the Westpac brand.

Westpac New Zealand is integrating its balance checking app, Cash Tank, into Google Glass. With this solution, customers will be able to walk into a shop wearing their Google Glasses, see something they like and check their bank balance, which will be displayed in their peripheral vision.

Eventually, customers would be able to make transfers between their bank accounts, receive account alerts and find the nearest ATM or Westpac branch using Google Glass.

Westpac also plans to deploy Apples iBeacon Bluetooth Low Energy technology in some bank branches. The technology will be used to transmit special offers to customers phones as they pass branches.

In recent news, Westpac has unveiled plans to launch a NFC-based mobile payment service in partnership with Visa.