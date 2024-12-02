Westpac to launch Direct From Account payment service

When available, Direct From Account will enable customers to purchase goods or services via a merchant’s website and extends the merchant’s reach to customers who do not have, or prefer not to use, a card online.

Westpac is initially partnering with DPS Payment Express to deliver the new service, which Westpac intends to be available by September 2014.

Once a participating merchant has received online payment confirmation through Direct from Account, they will be able to issue an e-receipt and dispatch goods or provide services.

In recent news, Westpac has introduced a tax for each online credit card purchases made in AUD by local customers from overseas merchants.