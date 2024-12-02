Westpac, the first Australian-owned bank to offer Samsung Pay

According to Westpac, the integration sees Westpac as the first Australian-owned bank to offer Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pay is available wherever NFC payments are accepted, and is compatible on Samsung devices such as the Gear S3 smartwatch and the soon-to-be-released Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones.

The integration with Samsung now sees the 200-year-old bank offer both Samsung Pay and Android Pay, which it launched in 2016, in addition to Westpacs own tap and pay function, which was unveiled to customers in 2014.

Apple Pay is not yet offered by the bank.