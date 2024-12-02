Westpac New Zealand to launch augmented reality banking app

The solution enables Westpac NZ customers to use augmented reality and its 3D imagery to check their credit and debit card balances, see their last five transactions, spend locations, categorise spending over a five week period, receive alerts when payments are due, make payments, check their hotpoints balance and find the closest Westpac NZ branch and ATM. The locator will also work internationally to find an ATM Global Alliance machine.

The app will be available to customers in September. Further updates include payments and transfers between accounts and making the hotpoints catalogue available.

Once the app is downloaded, the relevant cards are registered and the account is set up, customers have to slide their credit or debit card under their phone which activates the camera. Balances, transaction history, spend locations and other information is then presented in 3D.

The Augmented Reality app will be available on any iOS smart device.