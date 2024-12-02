Westpac launches solution, leveraging Verifones payment as a service

With more than 13 million customers, Westpac Group is a financial services institution in Australia and New Zealand. Westpac Group, including St.George, Bank of Melbourne and Bank SA, will provide the VX 690 payment terminal from Verifone along with full terminal management support via Verifone’s Payment as a Service platform.

A handheld payment terminal, the VX 690 can accept all types of payments, including EMV, NFC and mobile wallets. It features Bluetooth, 3G radio and Wi-Fi connectivity that meets merchants’ demands, especially where multiple connectivity options are increasingly required for payment device acceptance. The terminal will also be able to accept cards branded by UnionPay International (previously China UnionPay).

Verifone is a global provider of payment and commerce enablement technology and services.

