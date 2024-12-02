Westpac launches mobile payment stickers

The Westpac PayTag, can be attached to the back of a mobile device (or any other suitable item), enabling customers to make contactless payments of up to USD 80 by holding their smartphone up to a contactless terminal.

Developed in partnership with Gemalto, Westpac PayTag is protected by encryption technology making it just as safe as an ordinary contactless card. If a Westpac PayTag is lost or stolen it is covered by MasterCard’s Zero Liability policy for unauthorised transactions.

Westpac PayTag is available via Westpac’s website, contact centre and in branches and customers’ first PayTag will be free for a limited time.