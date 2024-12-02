Western Union strikes deal with Walmart de México to expand its services

Customers will be able to receive their money transfer transactions across 1.266 Bodega Aurrera, Mi Bodega Aurrera, Walmart, Superama and Suburbia stores in all of Mexico’s 31 states and in Mexico City, during store hours, 365 days a year. The companies expect to activate services during the Q3 2016.

Western Union has operated in Mexico for the past two decades and currently has a network of nearly 13.600 Western Union, Vigo and Orlandi Valuta branded Agent locations in the country. The company has just announced its money transfer services can now be directed from the US to almost 100% of Mexican bank accounts.