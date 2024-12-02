Western Union rolls out mobile payments app in Canada

The new app allows users “instant, anytime, anywhere” access to Western Union’s physical and digital money transfer infrastructure.

According to Western Union, with the new app consumers in Canada will be able to send money “on-the-go, any time”, to more than 200 countries and territories; check current exchange rates and fees; view past and pending transactions; get access to “round-the-clock” customer service; track money transfers directly from their mobile device; discover the locations of its agents – 500,000 worldwide, with nearly 3,300 in Canada.

Western Union Business Solutions also unveiled a brand new cloud-based payments platform for SMEs, WU EDGE. The project has been 18 months in the making and is available to new and existing customers for free.