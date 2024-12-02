Western Union partners Yandex.Money

The Western Union network comprises of over 500,000 agent locations in 200 countries and territories across the globe. Consumers can now send Western Union money transfers on the website money.yandex.ru, from an e-wallet or a card linked to an e-wallet account.

The money will be available for payout at Western Union agent locations at banks, in grocery stores, pharmacies, and post offices. To collect money, recipients need to provide, amongst other things, the money transfer control number and a valid ID.

Yandex.Money is an electronic payment service in Russia, that offers consumers methods of paying online on its own website and mobile app. The service hosts 22 million user accounts with about 12,000 new accounts opened daily. Yandex.Money also offers online stores Yandex Payment Solution for accepting online payments by all the methods preferred among residents of Russia and other CIS countries. Currently, over 76,000 online stores use Yandex Payment Solution.