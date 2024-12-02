Western Union, Paga extend mobile money transfer network in Nigeria

Under the agreement, Paga users are able to receive a Western Union Money Transfer transaction directly into their Paga account. Using Pagas multi-channel platform, consumers can withdraw the money by sending it to a bank account, withdrawing from an ATM or through Pagas network of around 4,000 agents in Nigeria. Consumers can also choose to pick-up their funds at participating Western Union Agent locations across the country.

International money transfers for mobile pick-up via Paga can be initiated on the Western Union’s website in around 20 countries or at participating Western Union Agent locations worldwide.

Founded in 2009, Paga works on all mobile networks. Customers can use Paga via a number of channels such as SMS, online, application on the phone and their nationwide agent network.

In November 2013, Western Union has launched a transactional website in Russia, in collaboration with financial institution Moscomprivatbank (banking group PrivatBank).