Western Union launches "Request Money" bot in Philippines

Messenger users in the Philippines can use the bot to request money from friends and family in the US.

Requestors can state the transaction amount and their preference for payout; with the option for funds to be received into all major bank accounts in the Philippines, or in cash at Western Union retail agent locations across every province in the country.

The request for money through Messenger triggers a message to the sender in the US. The sender clicks on the request and they are taken directly into the Western Union Money Transfer Bot within Messenger to complete the transaction.