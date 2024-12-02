Western Union launches business payments unit in Malaysia

In addition to its consumer-to-consumer money-transfer service, Western Union will now provide corporate businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with international payment and foreign-exchange products. Western Union Business Solutions will also provide access to more than 130 currencies and the ability to send payments to over 200 countries and territories worldwide, including local clearing in more than 70 currencies.

Western Union enables users to send and receive money through traditional, online and mobile channels of a combined network of approximately 500,000 Agent locations in around 200 countries and territories around the world.

In recent news, Western Union and the Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC), a provider of postal and financial services in Malawi, have signed an agreement to provide Western Union money transfer services to customers across their 120 MPC network.