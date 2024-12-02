Western Union extends agreement with Eurogiro

The scope is to allow its members access to the full range of Western Union money transfer services including digital offerings. The agreement extends a 16-year collaboration. Eurogiro offers the Western Union money-in-minutes service as part of a portfolio of cross-border payment services to 35 of its members.

Western Union is a global payment services provider. Together with its Vigo, Orlandi Valuta, Pago Facil and Western Union Business Solutions branded payment services, Western Union provides consumers and businesses with ways to send and receive money around the world, to send payments and to purchase money orders.

Eurogiro is a payments network that connects different organisations and payment ‘ecosystems’ and espouses business ventures among its members consisting of over 60 posts, banks and other financial institutions around the world.