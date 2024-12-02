Western Union enables online and mobile transactions for European countries

This launch adds to Western Union’s online and mobile bank account-based services, which allow senders to tailor transactions according to their needs. The new funding option enables account-based payment for online money transfers to more than 200 countries and territories via integration with online banking portals. Senders can direct their money transfers into a receiver’s bank account in certain countries or opt for cash payout.

Western Union is a global payment services provider. Together with its Vigo, Orlandi Valuta, Pago Facil and Western Union Business Solutions branded payment services, Western Union provides consumers and businesses with ways to send and receive money around the world, to send payments and to purchase money orders.