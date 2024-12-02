Western Union Business Solutions, Aptys Solutions offer payment solution

The payment offering will be enabled to all of Aptys clients on their ONE system portal, PayLOGICS, and that will also be available to WUBS customers. Through the partnership, WUBS and Aptys will be able to offer their customers both domestic and international payments functionality.

Aptys Solutions provides financial institutions with a unified platform to support all methods of payment including image exchange, ACH processing, wire processing, payments archive, Federal Reserve messages, in-network exchange (INEX) payment processing and mobile payments.

Western Union Business Solutions is a global financial services provider that enables companies of all sizes to send and receive international payments and manage global cash flow, creating solutions tailored to meet their individual needs. It is a business unit of the Western Union Company, a nonbank provider of cross border payments, and operates services through locally licensed affiliates in over 30 countries.